Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Marry In Star-Studded Wedding (With Kris Jenner Officiating!)

Congrats to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham!

The American Horror Story, Arrow and Teen Wolf star and the Four Seasons Hotel floral designer are married. The two tied the knot in Palm Springs, California earlier this evening in a ceremony that was officiated by Kris Jenner.

The men proposed to each other earlier this year. Leatham revealed on Instagram on October 10 that the two planned to wed at the end of the month.

"The fact that I get to marry this man who is beautiful inside and out at the end of the month - makes me the luckiest man on earth," he wrote. "He is an inspiration to me and so many others - and I am so blessed to spend my life as his husband so very soon ❤️❤️❤️- Love you @coltonlhaynes."

He posted on Thursday, a day before the wedding, "I have the honor and great pleasure of Marrying this Amazing Human Being tomorrow - I love him to the moon and back and I am Blessed to soon call him my #Husband - One more sleep baby."