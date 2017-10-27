Cardi B Is Engaged! Watch Offset Propose to the "Bodak Yellow" Rapper

It's good to be the one and only Cardi B!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper had a sold-out crowd watching as her boyfriend Offset popped the big question during tonight's Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia.

The audience went wild as Offset got on his knee to show his lady love the diamond ring and the two hugged immediately after she said yes.

Cardi was seen dancing giddily and smiling from ear to ear as she embraced the rapper shortly after the highly public proposal.