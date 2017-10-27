Stranger Things Star Charlie Heaton Denied Entry Into U.S. Over Cocaine Possession: Reports

Notice someone missing from last night's premiere of Stranger Things season two?

That someone was actor Charlie Heaton, and according to The Sun and other outlets, it's because he was denied entry into the United States when authorities discovered he was in possession of cocaine. The 23-year-old British actor was reportedly en route to Los Angeles from London last Saturday when U.S. border officials detained him.

The outlet reports drug-sniffing dogs detected the substance. A source says, "He was not arrested. He was held at the airport for a while and then put back on a plane to London that night."