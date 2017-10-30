13 Horror Movie Characters That Will Forever Haunt Our Nightmares

We're guessing you have plenty of plans tomorrow for Halloween, and if you're brave, it probably includes a horror movie or five.

But even if you're one of those crazy people who can handle the most gory of films, there's no doubt some horror movie characters occasionally pop up in your nightmares.

For example, how can you ever stop hearing Jigsaw's "Do you want to play a game?" or Jack Torrance's "Here's Johnny"? How do you unsee Annabelle's awakening in The Conjuring or Chucky coming alive in Child's Play?