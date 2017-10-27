Best Online Shopping Sales of the Week: October 27 Edition

Branded: Shopping

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Hold the phone: Are Halloween sales really a thing?

We know all about Black Friday, but if you take a lap around the internet right about now, you'll find a common theme. Perfectly-timed Halloween sales, but not on Halloween-themed items. No, what you'll find is much, much better. A pair of Tory Burch brocade platforms that you'll wear nearly all holiday season-long? Yeah, those bad boys are slashed from $398 to $279.

But wait there's more (like tons of discounted beauty at Sephora that's just calling your name).

Keep scrolling to check out all the deals and steals!

Carbon38

Carbon38

Dates: Now-Oct. 30

Promotion: 20% Off Your First Order with code "CARBON20"

Our Pick: The Upside Gaudi Compression Yoga Pant, $114

Clarasonic

Clarasonic

Dates: Now-Nov. 1

Promotion: Get a free Sonic Foundation Brush with your device purchase with "TREAT" at checkout

Our Pick: Clarasonic Sonic Foundation Makeup Brush, $35

Dermstore

Dermstore

Dates: Now-Oct. 30

Promotion: 20% Off PCA Skin with code "PCASKIN"

Our Pick: PCA Skin Intensive Age Refining Treatment 0.5% Pure Retinol Night, $109

Jacket

Express

Express

Dates: Oct.29th-Oct. 31

Promotion: 40% Off Everything In-Store & Online!

Our Pick: Leopard Faux Fur Coat, $195

French Connection

French Connection

Dates: Now-Oct. 31

Promotion: 30% off full price coats and jackets with code "FCCJ30"

Our Pick: French Connection Zelda Shearling Coat, Was: $298; Now: $209

Minted

Minted

Dates: Now-Oct 31

Promotion: Enjoy up to 15% off + free shipping on holiday card with code "HOLCARDS"

Our Pick: Jingle Holiday Cards, 100 cards for $167

Pac Sun

Pac Sun

Dates: Now-Oct. 31

Promotion: 25% Off Any Order + Free Shipping with code "TREATS25"

Our Pick: Superga Women's Velvet Classic Sneakers, $119

Perfumania

Perfumania

Dates: Now-Nov.1

Promotion: 50% off with code "HALLOWEEN"

Our Pick: Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium for Women Eau De Parfum Spray, $95

Sephora

Sephora

Dates: Now-Nov. 1

Promotion: Select products from Anastasia, Becca, Stila, Sephora Collection, Philosophy and more are at incredible deals in store until Nov. 1. Also available online while supplies last

Our Pick: Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit, Was: $40; Now: $20

Shopbop

Shopbop

Dates: Now-Nov. 30

Promotion: Select designer goods at seriously-slashed prices in this No Tricks, Just Treats sale.

Our Pick: Tory Burch Loretta Platform Sandals, $279

Just one more reason to love this time of year. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

