Your First Look at Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1- Is Here

"It must be hard being a first responder. Would you ever consider a less stressful position?"

"Never."

The first look at 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy's take on the procedural drama for Fox, is finally here, having just made its debut during game three of the 2017 World Series. And with its powerhouse cast (Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Connie Britton, oh my!) and promising mix of lighthearted and deadly serious emergencies to respond to, this thing could be the hit that the network is looking for.