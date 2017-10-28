Selena Gomez's Stylist Shares 5 Denim Finds You Need Now

JB Lacroix/GC Images
It's back to basics.
Whether denim is distressed, cropped or even laced together, celebs are finding interesting new ways to wear it. At the same time, feeling inundated by options is also now a legit concern. There are so may trendy design elements that finding the right one to fit your style may seem intimidating. Sometimes, less is really more.
"Denim is timeless," said celebrity stylist Christian Classen, who calls Selena Gomez, Dove Cameron and Bebe Rexha clients. "I love pieces that aren't stamped with a date."
We've seen the pro style his celeb clients in seemingly simple, classic denim looks that still have an impact. For the minimalist, there's that Time mag editorial, in which the "Bad Liar" singer wore a plain white Vince tee and The Row jeans. For the bolder style savant, there's that time he dressed Selena in cropped flared jeans with a frayed hem and a dinosaur sweater over a turtleneck. Lesson learned: You can still impart a distinct style without having to be so obvious with your denim.
"I'm not a fan of trends. But I love a good mom jean. I also love all denim to be tailored and clean. Any pre-made tears or aesthetic stains/washes...that whole trend can disappear forever," he added.
Christian's current denim obsessions, however, can stay.
1. Khaite Vanessa High-Rise Straight Jean - Detroit, $340
"My #1 favorite pair of denim. Cate Holstein is a genius designer. I buy them for every client. The High Rise hits at the perfect spot on the waist."
2. The Row Ashland Cropped Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $550
"The perfect jean to run around town in. This pale shade of blue is versatile for all skin tones."
3. Re/Done Crawford Stretch - Dark, $260
"Re/Done is my go-to for vintage-inspired denim. These stretch skinnies are the ideal pair for the '90s supermodel revival."
4. Goldsign The Trouser Jean - Stark, $325
"A cool modern spin on the classic trouser. It makes a conservative outfit feel less buttoned up."
5. Khaite Benny Crop Flare - Vintage Black, $340
"I like the cropped flare for a more polished take on the boyfriend style."
Don't have the celebrity bank account to support his finds. The pro stylist also shared the key to finding a quality true blue (or black, or white, or whatever) jean.
"[Find] Enough stretch for comfort but not too much stretch that it becomes a legging," Christian advised. "Sometimes the most expensive denim is so stiff that it takes months to break in. I don't know anyone who has time to work in those hard fabrics. It's about 70 percent fit and the rest is about comfort. What doesn't fit can be tailored by an expert denim doctor."
