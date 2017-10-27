Selena Gomez Shares How Francia Raisa Became Her Kidney Donor: "I Didn't Want to Ask a Single Person in My Life"

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

"My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life," Selena shared with Today's Savannah Guthrie . "And that was the day I came home and found out she volunteered and did it."

Selena Gomez is finally speaking out about the life-saving kidney transplant she underwent earlier this summer. The actress received a kidney from her longtime friend actress Francia Raisa and now the two are sharing their story.

