Real Housewives vs. Co-Stars' Husbands and Boyfriends

Sometimes the fights are not just between the ladies on the Real Housewives shows.

Some of the stars' husbands and boyfriends have been known to anger their significant others' co-stars, and vice versa, and throw and receive shade to their face and behind their backs. You can't pick your friends, you can't pick your colleagues and you certainly can't pick their love interests.

In 2011, Cynthia Bailey's then-husband slammed most of her co-stars, telling Uptown magazine, "People are going on Andy Cohen's show and being all careful. If they ever put me on that s--t, I'm gonna say exactly how I feel. If they say, 'What do you think about the other Housewives?' I'm gonna say, 'I can't stand Phaedra Parks's ass. I think Kim [Zolciak-Biermann] is crazy as f–-k. NeNe Leakes has a big-ass mouth, okay? And Shereé [Whitfield]'s not cute! She thinks she's cute, but she's not cute.'"

As for Kandi Burruss, Thomas said, she's "too soft."