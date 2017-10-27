Kelly Clarkson and More of Reality TV's First Winners: Then and Now

Today marked the release of Kelly Clarkson's eighth studio album, Meaning of Life.

The drop had us thinking about how far she's come since her days on American Idol. As you likely recall, Clarkson went home a winner during the show's very first season in 2002. Her performance of "A Moment Like This" had tears streaming down our cheeks, and it's a memory many of us won't forget.

Fast forward 15 years and the 35-year-old singer is still killing it in the music industry. Three of her eight albums have debuted at No.1, and she only continues to make music that gets us out of our seats and singing.