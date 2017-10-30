Everything You Need to Know About Eleven's Bitchin' Makeover in Stranger Things Season 2

Bitchin'.

That really is the perfect word to describe Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) new look in Stranger Things season two.

After six episodes spent cooped up in Hopper's (David Harbour), donning mostly huge plaid shirts and overalls, episode seven, "The Lost Sister," focused solely on Eleven's day out, in which she headed out to Pittsburgh to find out more about her past. Once there, she met up with Kali aka Eight (Linnea Berthelsen), her "sister," spending time with her group of punk misfit bandits. In the process, the gang gave Eleven a punk makeover, complete with oversized blazer (with the sleeves rolled up, natch), a ripped t-shirt, and a bandanna wrapped around her wrist.

Kim Wilcox, the Netflix hit's new costume designer for season two, talked to E! News' about the inspiration for Eleven's new punk look, and working with Millie Bobby Brown, a new style icon in the making, to achieve the right outfit.