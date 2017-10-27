Singer Teddy Geiger Is Transitioning

Geiger announced the news by sharing a photo of the "For You I Will" singer's response to a follower asking, "tell us, why do you look differently lately?"
"Okay…because u asked nicely…I am transitioning," Geiger wrote. "I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it's given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y'all. So here, it goes."
The singer-songwriter continued, "Love it or hate [it] this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee."
Geiger captioned the photo with an emoji waving and the word "hi."
In addition to working with Mendes, the "These Walls" singer has worked with One Direction, co-writing and producing the band's songs "Little Black Dress" and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go." What's more, the musician acted alongside Emma Stone and Rainn Wilson in 2008's The Rocker.
