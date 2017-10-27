Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Separating From Husband David

It's the Real Housewives of Orange County split fans could have predicted.

Shannon Beador and David Beador are separating after 17 years of marriage, E! News confirms. The now-exes split a little over a month ago, according to People.

She released the following statement prior to sharing the news with her castmates as they film the season 12 reunion today. "It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way," Shannon shared with the outlet.

Beador continued, "I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."