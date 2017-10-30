Is a Fifth Halloweentown Movie in the Works?

Will and Grace, Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein: How the NBC Comedy Gets Those Increasingly Timely Jokes In
We have the ultimate treat for Halloweentown fans.
After Disney Channel announced they were set to remake Hocus Pocus, we couldn't help but wonder about the network's iconic witch franchise, Halloweentown, which has released four movies between 1998-2006. Is there any chance we could also see a fifth installment hit the small screen anytime soon?
Sheri Singer, the executive producer behind the Halloweentown franchise, exclusively told E! News she'd "like" to do a fifth movie.
"I'd have to get Disney Channel to get on-board, but I would like to," she said. "I have ideas of how I would do it. There was some talk about a year and a half ago but then it didn't happen."
Halloweentown first premiered in 1998, and the movie will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. Singer had hoped to do something for the milestone "but we would have already needed to get started in order to do that, so I don't know. I think it's a really good idea. There's nothing to say that I won't drive them crazy and ask them again!"
Are you listening, Disney Channel?
And Singer has some ideas of what she'd like to do with a fifth movie, if the network was interested.
"I think it could be done as a musical," she said, also revealing, "There's also ways to do a prequel. It's not something I haven't brought up before." (Perhaps a prequel centering on a young Aggie, with the late Debbie Reynold's granddaughter Billie Lourd taking on the role? Start looking up spells ASAP!)
If they were to do a fifth movie focusing on Piper-Cromwell siblings, Singer said they'd probably have to recast a few roles.
"I probably wouldn't have the younger kids be the same actors because some of them aren't even acting. I think Kimberly, if she wanted and we could make a deal, could certainly be the mother and Judy could be the grandmother."
Walt Disney Pictures
And Kimberly J. Brown, who did not appear in the fourth installment, Return to Halloweentown, with Sara Paxton taking over the role of Marnie in a controversial recast, said she's "never been spoken to directly" about returning to the franchise, she is "open" to reprising her iconic role.
"I'm open to anything at this point," she told us. "I think it's so cool that fans still want to see where the story would go. I think that's so cool. I would say I'm open to anything. It's cool that that's even a question people are asking these days."
Would you want to see a fifth Halloweentown? Would you want it to focus on Marnie as a mom or be a prequel? Sound off in the comments and tweet your thoughts to @tbrick2 & @eonlineTV.