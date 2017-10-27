Kristen Bell Stars in R-Rated Frozen Parody

Kristen Bell is in trouble with the law...in a new YouTube Red series.

The actress reunites with Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen for his show Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, debuting this week. Hansen plays himself in the eight-episode, half hour comedy series in which the LAPD forms a task force that partners actors with homicide detectives to solve crimes. Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley plays Detective Mathers in the series, who is partnered with Hansen.

Bell appears as a guest star in episode seven of the series and we see her dressed up as a Frozen character. Instead of Anna, who she voiced in the 2013 movie, Bell is dressed up as Elsa.