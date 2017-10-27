Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Everyday Uniform and Tristan Thompson's Styling Tips

Khloe Kardashian's family is the perfect focus group for Good American.
The reality-star-turned-fashion-designer appeared at the brand's pop-up in NYC yesterday to celebrate her new bodysuits and revealed just how she and business partner Emma Grede ensure that everyone can wear their pieces.
"We just came out with sweats and all that," Khloe told E! News, referencing her Good American Stars & Stripes Hoodie. "And my mom loves wearing oversized...but she would wear these with jeans. I'm wearing it with no pants. But everyone's different and that's the beauty of fashion. You can take the same sweater and if you gave it to five different girls and they would wear it all different ways. And that's the beauty of it all."
Emma, who recently shared the best jeans for your body type, added, "Well, with all of the different bodies, that's really a testament to what we do. Like [Kris Jenner] can wear it and [Kendall Jenner] can wear it and [Kourtney Kardashian] can wear it. I always go like, 'Oh, we did something right.'"
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
While her family may have a different, but useful, take, Khloe has her own way of wearing her collection: a look we've come to expect.
"Honestly, my uniform is denim and a bodysuit and I think that's why it was easy for us to move to bodysuits after denim," she shared. "I think that silhouette—no matter your shape, if you're a little overweight or underweight—I think just it shows off the silhouette that you have and you look really tailored and clean and it's something you can wear morning, noon and night."
We've seen the star wear a bodysuit and jeans with a blazer for a business-casual look, or dress it down with distressed jeans and fur-accented athletic sandals. No matter the occasion, it's works for her, even into her pregnancy. And, her boyfriend approves.
Actually, Khloe's bae, Tristan Thompson, plays a role in Khloe's clothing choices, including selecting the evening's look.
"Tristan actually has impeccable style," she said after we asked if she helps him with his fashion. "Where I'll say, like tonight, 'Babe, should I wear these socks or not? Should I be in like tennis shoes?' And he's like, 'No, you look cute. It's Good American, go for it.' Like he has such good taste that I will take tips from him all day long."
Do we smell a men's campaign starring Tristan brewing in the works?