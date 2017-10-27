Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend After He Attends World Series Game

Now that the celebrity-favorite Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series, hasJohn Legend become a baseball bandwagon fan?

Chrissy Teigen seemed to imply so after he attended Game 2 of the 2017 MLB World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium with friend Mike Rosenthal on Wednesday. The two were photographed high-fiving diehard Dodger fans George Lopez and jeweler Ben Baller.

"*Watches baseball once* #pinotgrigio #grigioboys #chocolatecroissants #baseballfanatics," she tweeted on Thursday.

"I'm dying. No one in the world knows less about baseball than these two @mrmikerosenthal," she later wrote on Instagram.

"RBIs [Runs Batted In], ERAs [Earned Run Averages], OBPs [On Base Percentages], PEDs [Performance-Enhancing Drugs]," Legend replied in a comment. "I know all the baseball acronyms. How dare you?"