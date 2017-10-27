How The Weeknd Feels About Selena Gomez Reconnecting With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber takes his lyrics to heart, apparently.

Over the summer, the 23-year-old "Friends" singer learned that his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was about to receive a kidney transplant, which became necessary in her ongoing fight against lupus. "Justin heard Selena was going to undergo a major surgery through mutual friends and completely freaked out," a source tells E! News exclusively. So, Bieber reached out to Gomez, and on Sunday afternoon, the two reunited during a group get-together at her house in L.A.

"Justin has been in constant contact with Selena and they have a great, friendly relationship," the source explains. Out of respect for her boyfriend The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye), the source adds, "She is trying to not overdo it with seeing him, as she doesn't want to upset Abel."

The source adds that The Weeknd is understanding of the situation.