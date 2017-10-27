EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki & Brie Bella Think It's "Insane" They've Reached 100 Episodes of Total Divas: "We're Just So Honored!"

The Divas have reached a major milestone!

The upcoming seventh season of Total Divas will mark the hit E! series' 100th episode and Nikki Bella and Brie Bella cannot believe they've made it this far.

"It's wild. It's crazy to think that we have literally done 100 episodes of Total Divas," Brie tells E! News exclusively. "I think the beginning, when we first started filming, how nervous us girls were and we were like, ‘Is this gonna work? Are people really gonna care about WWE Superstars? We don't know.' And now it's like they do. I mean season seven. It's insane."

"It's unreal," Nikki adds. "It's amazing."

"It feels like such an achievement," Nikki gushed. "I think it's because the WWE Superstars, the women, their lives inside and outside the ring, they're just so inspiring and they're motivating and empowering and I think that is what's kept us on TV for so long is literally the Total Divas, their goals, they inspire you and they drive you and they help motivate you. For all of us, it's been not only an incredible journey and there's been ups and downs but we love our fans and it's just so fun to share that journey. We're just so honored and grateful that we get to keep on doing it."

Season seven of Total Divas will see newcomers Carmella, Nia Jax and and Alexa Bliss join the show. So what do Nikki and Brie think of the freshman girls?

Watch the clip to find out!

