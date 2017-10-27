Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 37th Birthday "Armenian Style" With Kanye West, Family and Friends

Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 37 last Saturday and celebrated her birthday on Thursday with family and friends at a Lebanese and Armenian restaurant in Los Angeles.

She posted a video of the bash on Snapchat on Friday. A smiling Kanye West sits next to her, while her sister Kendall Jenner is seated next to him. Also spotted: Sister Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Younes Bendjima, their mom Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as several friends, including Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippin and Kim's assistant Steph Shepherd.

"Kim and Kanye looked really happy," a source told E! News exclusively. "They presented Kim with a cake with her picture on it. They really like that place; it has a lot of history for them. Kim's dad [Robert Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent] use to take them there as kids so it's very close to her heart. They would go there as kids to celebrate events and she has kept the tradition."