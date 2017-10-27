Alexander Skarsgård's New Bald Haircut Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Is that you, Alexander Skarsgard?

The 41-year-old walked the red carpet at Louis Vuitton's Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Exhibition Opening in New York City on Thursday evening with a new bald haircut. But instead of going completely bald, Skarsgård is just bald down the middle of his head, with trimmed hair on the sides.

In addition to the red carpet pics, there's also a close-up photo of the actor's haircut on what is said to be his secret Instagram account. The Instagram pic is captioned, "Moonrise."

Now that pictures have surfaced of his new 'do, fans are reacting in complete shock on social media.

Nicole Kidman Gets Flustered Addressing That Emmys Kiss With Alexander Skarsgård

Moonrise.

A post shared by Rex Danger (@rexdanger) on

In response to the "Moonrise" pic, one Instagram user wrote, "Why?! Tell us why! Please?" While another commented, "What the f--k." A third comment even suggests legal action, "The hairdresser I would sue!!!"

So what's really going on here? Well, it could be that the new look is for his movie The Hummingbird Project. The location of the Instagram post is Quebec and the movie just started filming in Canada, according to IMDB.

What do you think about the actor's new haircut? Sound off in the comments!

