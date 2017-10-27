EXCLUSIVE!

The Oddest Stranger Things Fan Encounters Revealed by Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and More

The kids of Stranger Things have had plenty of strange experiences, both with the Demogorgon from the Upside Down and from fans in real life. Of course they've been asked for photos and to sign body parts, but sometimes the location of the photo can be too far.

"One of the first times I got recognized, I got followed back from my—it was when I was shooting It and I was in Toronto—and I got followed back from my friend Jack's house," Finn Wolfhard told E! News at the premiere of Stranger Things season two. "It was a couple and right when I got to my door, they were just like, ‘Can we take a picture with you?' I was like,  ‘Um, no guys. You followed me back to my house. I'm leaving.'"

For Joe Keery, who has quite the head of hair as Steve Harrington on the Netflix series, a fan wanted something more personal.

"Somebody asked me for a piece of my hair one time," he told us. "That was probably the weirdest…Didn't pull it…they just asked…I said, "Don't think so, but thank you!'"

Boundaries, people!

Watch the video above to hear more from the Stranger Things cast, including all about Noah Schnapp's prom proposals and who really made Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo star struck.

Stranger Things season two is now streaming on Netflix.

