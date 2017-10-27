EXCLUSIVE!

Stranger Things Season 2: It's Time to Talk About Those Mullets & Eleven's Hair

Stranger Things season two has plenty of hair-raising moments—both on and off screen.

Netflix's sci-fi series already had some iconic hair moments, what with Millie Bobby Brown's shaved head as Eleven and Joe Keery's luscious mane as Steve Harrington. This year, they're joined by Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy. Montgomery rocks one of the fiercest mullets we've seen on TV in a long time.

"It's a bit cold on the sides of my head," Montgomery joked with E! News about being without that wig at the Stranger Things premiere. "The wig is probably packed up in a trailer in Atlanta somewhere to be honest, but I think, yeah, it will make a return, hopefully."

Keery was envious of the wig. "He got to take it off," he told us. "He took longer in the makeup trailer, but I had a mullet for seven months and I was walking around Atlanta and people were like, ‘What the hell are you doing?'"

Season two of Stranger Things sees Eleven sporting a curly ‘do very much like the one sported by Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in Aliens. And yes, that was all Brown's hair.

Watch the video above to find out which hairstyle she prefers and get more hair-raising scoop on Stranger Things season two.

Stranger Things season two is now streaming on Netflix.

