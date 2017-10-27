Stranger Things Season 2: It's Time to Talk About Those Mullets & Eleven's Hair

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Roller Coaster Relationship Is Put Under the Microscope in This Shahs of Sunset Sneak Peek
Stranger Things season two has plenty of hair-raising moments—both on and off screen.
Netflix's sci-fi series already had some iconic hair moments, what with Millie Bobby Brown's shaved head as Eleven and Joe Keery's luscious mane as Steve Harrington. This year, they're joined by Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy. Montgomery rocks one of the fiercest mullets we've seen on TV in a long time.
"It's a bit cold on the sides of my head," Montgomery joked with E! News about being without that wig at the Stranger Things premiere. "The wig is probably packed up in a trailer in Atlanta somewhere to be honest, but I think, yeah, it will make a return, hopefully."
Netflix
Keery was envious of the wig. "He got to take it off," he told us. "He took longer in the makeup trailer, but I had a mullet for seven months and I was walking around Atlanta and people were like, ‘What the hell are you doing?'"
Season two of Stranger Things sees Eleven sporting a curly ‘do very much like the one sported by Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in Aliens. And yes, that was all Brown's hair.
Season two of Stranger Things sees Eleven sporting a curly 'do very much like the one sported by Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in Aliens. And yes, that was all Brown's hair.
Stranger Things season two is now streaming on Netflix.