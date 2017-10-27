Ashley Judd Feels "Supported" After Telling Her Harvey Weinstein Story

It couldn't have been easy for Ashley Judd to share her story with The New York Times and accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment—leading several other actresses to speak out. But while attending the 2017 Women's Media Awards in New York on Thursday, the actress said she felt "supported."
"I mean, it's tremendous," she said in regards to being honored at the event. "I feel very special. I feel loved. I feel adored. I feel supported. I feel like I'm in community. And, what I really know that means for me is that I really have the grace and the power of the God of my understanding with me at this particular moment in my life."
She added, "And to the couple of women who came up to me today and gave me anonymous love letters, I'd like to say, you know, this is for you. This really is for you. We are definitely at a tipping point and this will be the end of it if we decide that's what we want."
When asked what it felt like to finally tell her story, the Divergent actress said she'd been "telling my story for a very long time."
"I was very forthcoming about my experiences all these years," she said. "And it was just the moment when I could be heard—when The New York Times was willing to throw their venerable and considerable resources behind the investigative reporting that Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohy—who's here tonight—did so well that everyone could hear the story."
Good Morning America also aired Judd's interview with Diane Sawyer on Thursday—the star's first TV interview since The New York Times' exposé.
During the interview, the actress said she forgave Weinstein. Although, she made it clear she didn't forgive him what he's allegedly done to women and said he should "absolutely should go to jail" if he is a rapist.
"What I would say to Harvey is, 'I forgive you. I understand that you are sick and suffering, and there is help for a guy like you, too. And it's entirely up to you to get that help,'" she told Sawyer in regards to what she's say to Weinstein today.
When Sawyer said Judd's forgiving response would surprise people, the actress said, "It's just who I am. Frankly, it's an easier way to roll through the world than the alternative."
Note: Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, said "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," in response to The New Yorker reporting three women —Asia Argento, Lucia Evans, and a woman who refused to speak on-record— accused Weinstein of rape. Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder also said The New York Times article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements" in a statement to E! News.