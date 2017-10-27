Ashley Judd Feels "Supported" After Telling Her Harvey Weinstein Story

It couldn't have been easy for Ashley Judd to share her story with The New York Times and accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment—leading several other actresses to speak out. But while attending the 2017 Women's Media Awards in New York on Thursday, the actress said she felt "supported."

"I mean, it's tremendous," she said in regards to being honored at the event. "I feel very special. I feel loved. I feel adored. I feel supported. I feel like I'm in community. And, what I really know that means for me is that I really have the grace and the power of the God of my understanding with me at this particular moment in my life."

She added, "And to the couple of women who came up to me today and gave me anonymous love letters, I'd like to say, you know, this is for you. This really is for you. We are definitely at a tipping point and this will be the end of it if we decide that's what we want."

When asked what it felt like to finally tell her story, the Divergent actress said she'd been "telling my story for a very long time."

"I was very forthcoming about my experiences all these years," she said. "And it was just the moment when I could be heard—when The New York Times was willing to throw their venerable and considerable resources behind the investigative reporting that Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohy—who's here tonight—did so well that everyone could hear the story."