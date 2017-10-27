This Is Us' Halloween Episode Is Full of Sonny, Cher, Michael Jackson and Emotion

Who knew seeing Mandy Moore as Rebecca, dressed as Cher, hugging Lonnie Chavis as Randall, dressed as Michael Jackson, could make somebody so emotional? This Is Us knew.
In "The 20's," This Is Us is giving viewers a very special Halloween episode. How is it special? Just look at the photos below! Those costumes, those are special. The official description of the episode: "Trick-or-treating with the 10-year-olds goes awry for Jack and Rebecca. Randall, Kevin and Kate have life-changing Halloweens."
The promo indicates viewers will see Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) in their formative 20s—hence the name of the episode. It also looks like we'll be getting some flashbacks to Rebecca (Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) to the birth of the babies. Take a look at what looks to be another classic This Is Us episode.
There's Ma and Pa Pearson as Sonny Bono and Cher, Randall as Michael Jackson, Kevin as a hobo and Kate as Sandy from Grease.
Even while trick-or-treating Jack has the advice for Kate.
If this means Mandy Moore is singing some Cher, well, we'd be really happy.
Looks like Rebecca will be crafting some of the costumes for the kids.
Rebecca and Jack forever!
Cher comforts Michael Jackson, which would also make for an interesting dinner party conversation. "I saw Cher comforting Michael Jackson a street..."
Going as a hobo is a classic Halloween costume.
The bowl cut, the 'stache, the white suit, the necklaces, the collar...it's all working.
Pearsons prep for Halloween.
Looks like the Pearson kids need help while out in the field trick-or-treating.
The bond between Kate and Jack is strong.
Is Kevin being nice and sharing his candy? Or is this Ninja Turtle a bully?
Why isn't Jack Pearson our dad?
Could this scene have to do with Randall reflecting on his mom's past while his wife goes into labor as seen in the promo?
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
