Alicia Vikander Flashes Her Wedding Ring After Marrying Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander, Ring

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander has that newlywed glow!

Twelve days after she quietly married Michael Fassbender in Ibiza, the actress made her first official appearance as a married woman in New York City Thursday. Vikander stopped by the American Stock Exchange Building in New York City to attend Louis Vuitton's exhibition opening of Volez, Voguez, Voyagez, which retraces the fashion house's 163-year old history. Victoria Sekrier styled Vikander, a brand ambassador, in a look from the 2018 Spring ready-to-wear line.

The Tomb Raider actress, who chatted up with the fashion label's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, also flashed her wedding ring as she posed for photographers on the red carpet. Other famous guests included Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Laura Harrier, Martha Hunt, Riley Keough, Ruth Negga, Alexander Skarsgard, Justin Theroux, Michelle Williams and Zendaya. Curated by Olivier Saillard, the exhibition will be open to the public until Jan. 7, 2018.

Alicia Vikander, Ring

Sipa via AP Images

Fassbender did not join his wife at the star-studded soirée.

Vikander returned to the U.S. Wednesday, after enjoying a romantic honeymoon in Italy. She and Fassbender were spotted touring Bologna, Verona and Florence, among other famed cities. The actors began dating in 2014 after they met on the set of the film The Light Between Oceans.

