Selena Gomez Cries in First TV Interview About Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

Just months after undergoing a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez is opening up about how Francia Raisa saved her life.
"My kidneys were just done. That was it," the tearful singer said in a sneak peek of Today's exclusive interview with the star. "I didn't want to ask a single person in my life and that was the day, when I came home, I found out she volunteered and did it."
"You feel that Francia saved your life," Today host Savannah Guthrie said to the "Bad Liar" singer.
"Because she did. That's it," Gomez said. "I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of, life or death."
The 25-year-old pop singer underwent the transplant due to her Lupus this summer. Raisa was her donor. The former Disney star announced the news via Instagram by posting a picture of her and The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress holding hands on their hospital beds.
"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," part of the photo's caption read.
Raisa, 29, also shared the photo and said she was "beyond grateful" to have had the opportunity to help her friend.
"I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process," she wrote. "This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story."
The two stars are obviously close. As E! News previously reported, they met in 2007 when Disney and Freeform (formerly ABC Family) had the stars visit a children's hospital. Raisa told Latina, "Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked." They've been dear friends ever since. In fact, Raisa's mother Virginia Almendarez told Al Rojo Vivo, "They're like sisters."
Watch the video to see the sneak peek and watch the full interview next week on Today.
(E! and NBC News are part of NBCUniversal).