Taylor Swift Premieres "...Ready for It?" Music Video

Taylor Swift and Joseph Khan released another mini-movie early Friday morning.

The duo, who previously collaborated on "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," "Wildest Dreams," "Out of the Woods" and "Look What You Made Me Do," teamed up to create "...Ready for It?," the second music video from Swift's forthcoming sixth studio album, Reputation (available Nov. 10).

Kahn has directed music videos for some of the biggest musicians in the world, including Christina Aguilera, Blink-182, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Maroon 5, Shakira and Britney Spears.

Swift teased the first footage from her "...Ready for It?" music video via Instagram Monday. Kahn later tweeted it featuring some "homages" to anime: "Some obvious, some not so obvious."

The video, rumored to be inspired by sci-fi movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Ghost in the Shell, features a scene in which Swift stands on a platform that reads: "They're Burning All the Witches." In that moment, she strikes a pose—as if nailed to a cross—and then emits lightning.

Swift's latest music video premiere comes as anticipation grows for her new album. 

While the Grammy winner continues to hold secret sessions for deserving fans across the country, her good friend Selena Gomez recently shared her honest reviews on the finished product

"I obviously love her so much and want her to do what she does and she's killing it," she gushed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "It's everything you would want and more so very proud and obviously a major fan."

"It's honestly so inspiring," Selena added. "It's really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love—whether that's acting or music—and she's one of those people who continue to do that."

And while Swift has yet to announce a tour, a few lucky fans will be able to see her perform before the end of the year. Yes, the "Shake It Off" singer is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles and New York as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour. 

As for other exciting announcements possibly coming in the future, we're not sure we're ready for it. 

