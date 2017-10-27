Mindhunter Season 2 and Beyond: What Does the Future of the True Crime Drama Look Like?

If you've spent the past couple of weeks wondering about the future of Mindhunter, your latest true crime obsession, you're not alone.

Netflix's 1970s David Fincher series debuted on October 13, giving us a look back at a time before the term "serial killer" even existed, when the concept of people (mostly men) sequentially killing people off in alarming patterns was one that had gone largely unnoticed.

After many unexplained glimpses at the early killing days of Dennis Rader (also known as the BTK killer) and a couple of mental breakdowns that tore the show's central team apart, Mindhunter season one ended in a pretty frustrating place to not yet have a season two on lock.

According to the cast, no official discussions about what happens next have occurred, but not all hope is lost for Holden (Jonathan Groff), Wendy (Anna Torv), and Bill (Holt McCallany).