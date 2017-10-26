Latin American Music Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

What a night!
The third annual Latin American Music Awards was filled with incredible performances from Camila Cabello, Becky G, Pitbull, Fifth Harmony, Bad Bunny, and Prince Royce just to name a few.
It was a night of debuts, honors and OMG moments that all honored the most influential artists in Latin music.
Check out the complete list of winners from the Latin AMAs below!
Here's the complete list of winners:
New Artist of the Year: Ozuna
