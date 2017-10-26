Latin American Music Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pitbull, 2016 Latin American Music Awards

Enrique Iglesias Honors Pitbull With Dick Clark Award at 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Meghan King Edmonds, Jim Edmonds, Kelly Dodd

Jim Edmonds Slams Kelly Dodd's Accusation That Meghan King Edmonds Was His Mistress

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Goes Back in Time as [Spoiler] Leaves for Good

What a night! 

The third annual Latin American Music Awards was filled with incredible performances from Camila Cabello, Becky G, Pitbull, Fifth Harmony, Bad Bunny, and Prince Royce just to name a few. 

It was a night of debuts, honors and OMG moments that all honored the most influential artists in Latin music.

Check out the complete list of winners from the Latin AMAs below! 

Watch

5 Things to Know About the 2017 Latin AMAs

Here's the complete list of winners: 

New Artist of the Year: Ozuna

 

Photos

Latin American Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.