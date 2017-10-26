Latin American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See the Stars Strut Their Stuff

Who's ready for a hot, hot, hot red carpet?!

It's finally time for the 2017 Latin American Music Awards, one of the only ceremonies where fans have the power to spotlight their favorite artists in 20 different categoriesShakiraheads into the evening with an impressive nine nominations, followed by MalumaEnrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi and more. 

And speaking of honorees, Pitbull will be joined by Fifth Harmony to perform their new song "Por Favor" in celebration of Mr. Worldwide receiving the first-ever Dick Clark Achievement Award. 

Rounding out the star-studded lineup of performers include Camila CabelloChris BrownBacilos, Chayanne, Chiquis Rivera, WisinPrince Royce and others. 

But before we raise a toast and get the party started with hosts Becky G and Diego Boneta, let's check out one sizzling parade of Latin music sensations as they arrive to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. 

Keep scrolling and don't miss the 2017 Latin AMAs when they air live at 9 p.m. tonight on Telemundo!

Fifth Harmony, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Fifth Harmony

The girl group brings the glam as they prepare to take the Latin AMAs stage with a showstopping performance.

Adrienne Bailon, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Adrienne Bailon

Pretty in pink! The Real co-host accentuates her figure in a flowy dress. 

Becky G, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

JC Olivera/WireImage

Becky G

Hot mamacita! The co-host and recording artist struts her stuff in red beaded number.

Prince Royce, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Prince Royce

The "Darte un Beso" singer takes menswear to new heights with his athleisure-inspired outfit. 

Alejandra Guzman, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Alejandra Guzman

Dare to bare! The singer shows some skin in a bolero jacket and skirt.

Jesse Huerta, Joy Huerta, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jesse & Joy

Power siblings for the win! The Latin pop duo make their entrance in stylish ensembles. 

Maria Canals-Barrera, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

JC Olivera/WireImage

Maria Canals-Barrera

From Disney Channel to the Latin AMAs, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress goes for an edgy suit. 

Christian Acosta, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

JC Olivera/WireImage

Christian Acosta

The television personality is all sorts of suave in his patterned suit. 

Gloria Trev, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Gloria Trevi

The Mexican singer-songwriter has a princess moment on the purple carpet.

Bad Bunny, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Bad Bunny

The artist steps out wearing a floral suit and plenty of diamonds. 

