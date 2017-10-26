Latin American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See the Stars Strut Their Stuff

Who's ready for a hot, hot, hot red carpet?!
It's finally time for the 2017 Latin American Music Awards, one of the only ceremonies where fans have the power to spotlight their favorite artists in 20 different categories. Shakiraheads into the evening with an impressive nine nominations, followed by Maluma, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi and more.
And speaking of honorees, Pitbull will be joined by Fifth Harmony to perform their new song "Por Favor" in celebration of Mr. Worldwide receiving the first-ever Dick Clark Achievement Award.
Rounding out the star-studded lineup of performers include Camila Cabello, Chris Brown, Bacilos, Chayanne, Chiquis Rivera, Wisin, Prince Royce and others.
But before we raise a toast and get the party started with hosts Becky G and Diego Boneta, let's check out one sizzling parade of Latin music sensations as they arrive to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
Keep scrolling and don't miss the 2017 Latin AMAs when they air live at 9 p.m. tonight on Telemundo!
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The girl group brings the glam as they prepare to take the Latin AMAs stage with a showstopping performance.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Pretty in pink! The Real co-host accentuates her figure in a flowy dress.
JC Olivera/WireImage
Hot mamacita! The co-host and recording artist struts her stuff in red beaded number.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The "Darte un Beso" singer takes menswear to new heights with his athleisure-inspired outfit.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Dare to bare! The singer shows some skin in a bolero jacket and skirt.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Power siblings for the win! The Latin pop duo make their entrance in stylish ensembles.
JC Olivera/WireImage
From Disney Channel to the Latin AMAs, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress goes for an edgy suit.
JC Olivera/WireImage
The television personality is all sorts of suave in his patterned suit.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The Mexican singer-songwriter has a princess moment on the purple carpet.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The artist steps out wearing a floral suit and plenty of diamonds.
(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
