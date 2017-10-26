Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Hubby Kroy Kick Off Halloween as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann, Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram

Happy Halloween from the Biermann bunch! 

Days before the official holiday commences, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her man Kroy Biermann kicked off the festivities with a sexy couples costume we predict will dominate most spooky gatherings this season. 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star channeled her inner Playboy bunny in a cinched leather bodysuit, fishnets and the iconic ears, cuffs and bowtie. Professional football player Kroy went as the late Hugh Hefner, rocking his famous red velvet smoking jacket and captain's hat. 

Kim's skintight look was inspired by playmate Tiffany Fallon, captioning the Instagram image, "So fun! In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight and Im channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon"

The blond bombshell also asked her 2.6 million social media followers to "pray" for her as the season premiere of RHOA is now only days ahead. Kim returns to the cast after five seasons away, and already the drama between her and NeNe Leakesis getting out of control. 

So much so, that Zolciak-Biermann told us she's hired legal counsel over Leakes calling her and daughter Brielle Biermann "racist trash." 

"I don't take this lightly," she shared during a recent appearance on Daily Pop. "It's one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion. This is far beyond just having an opinion."

For now, it appears any conflict is far from Kim and Kroy's minds and they're ready to celebrate! Looking good, you two. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

