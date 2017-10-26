Brie Bella Says Her WWE Comeback Is Taking a "Little Longer Than I Expected"—"Definitely 2018 for Sure!"

Kristin Davis Isn't Giving Up on Future Sex and the City Projects: "Maybe We'll Figure Out Something"
Brie Bella Knows first hand how hard it is to get back in shape after baby!
Brie and Nikki Bella stopped by E! News today to chat about the upcoming premiere of Total Divas season seven and Brie opened up about when she'll return to the wrestling ring.
"Definitely 2018 for sure," she dished. "Especially because I would like to have a second baby and I'm not going to start trying until after I make my comeback. So we let the boss know whenever he's ready for us."
Brie says she'll have to put in a lot of hard work before the Bella Twins are back in the ring together.
Mara Soldinger/E! Entertainment
"Granted I do have to do some training. I got into the ring and trained a couple times and I realized that my journey's a little longer than I expected," she admits. "So I'm starting next week, I'm going to start working with a personal trainer and we're really gonna get me back in shape. Especially in ring shape, there's a difference. So once I feel like boom, I'm ready for that then we're going back together."
So is Nikki nervous to make a comeback after taking time off?
