Brie Bella Says Her WWE Comeback Is Taking a "Little Longer Than I Expected"—"Definitely 2018 for Sure!"

Brie Bella Knows first hand how hard it is to get back in shape after baby!

Brie and Nikki Bella stopped by E! News today to chat about the upcoming premiere of Total Divas season seven and Brie opened up about when she'll return to the wrestling ring.

"Definitely 2018 for sure," she dished. "Especially because I would like to have a second baby and I'm not going to start trying until after I make my comeback. So we let the boss know whenever he's ready for us."

Brie says she'll have to put in a lot of hard work before the Bella Twins are back in the ring together.