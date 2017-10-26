Corey Bohan Wants Spousal Support From Audrina Patridge and Joint Custody of Kirra

Corey Bohan is seeking spousal support from ex Audrina Patridge.

E! News has obtained Bohan's divorce response and the court documents show he wants spousal support from Patridge and he is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max.

The documents also show that Bohan wants to terminate the court's ability to award support to Patridge and he wants attorney's fees to be paid by his ex.

Back in September, the former Hills star filed for divorce from her husband of 10 months and obtained a temporary restraining order. Patridge's rep told E! News last month, "Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time."