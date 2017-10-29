The Walking Dead Just Welcomed Back a Surprising Face We Haven't Seen Since Season 1

AMC
Warning: The following contains spoilers from tonight's episode of The Walking Dead. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution!
Morales, what happened to you?!
In the final moments of tonight's episode of The Walking Dead, which saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the coalition on an all-out killing spree, knocking off Saviors left and right without discimination, our vengeful hero came face-to-face with someone he—and the show—hasn't seen in years. And it was abundantly clear that time had not been kind to Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja) since he and his family went their own way all the way back in season one.
Just as Rick was starting to reconsider his kill now, ask questions never policy with the Saviors (finding a baby in the house of the people you've just slaughtered with reckless abandon will do that to a person!), he was caught off guard by someone pointing a gun at him.
"Hi, Rick," he said, letting viewers who hadn't been around since the early days know this person knew our hero.
"Your name is Morales," Rick said, remembering slowly. "You were in Atlanta."
"That was a long time ago," Morales told his old friend. "It's over, Rick. I called the Saviors back and they're coming." And with that, he cocked the gun.
Now, you might have found yourself wondering: Who the hell is Morales?! We've got you covered. Pareja appeared in a total of four of season one's six episodes as the head of the Morales family. (He's the one in the unbuttoned blue shirt in the photos above.) The family consisted of Morales (who went by his last name only), his wife Miranda (Viviana Chavez) and their two young children Eliza (Maddie Lomax) and Louis (Noah Lomax). A part of the group of Atlanta survivors along with Rick, Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), Shane (John Bernthal) and the rest, they decided to go their own way when the gang decided to go looking for answers at the CDC. After deciding to head to Birmingham, Ala. to look for relatives, Morales and his family were never seen or mentioned again. Until now.
What happened to the family in the ensuing time? And how did Morales find himself among Negan's ranks? We'll have to wait a week for those answers.
