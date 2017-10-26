Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Bringing Pleather Back

Elsa Hosk makes pleather look good.

Back in the day, imitation leather, which oftentimes had a shiny finish, didn't have a great reputation among the fashion set, with many describing the look as cheap or tacky. Celebs either wore it like a costume (think: Missy Elliott in that Supa Dupa Fly black bodysuit) or as a raincoat. Well, now the Victoria's Secret model is showing us how to incorporate it in our cold-season wardrobe in the most flattering way.

Elsa paired an oversize PVC, or vinyl-like, jacket with a Jean Atelier bustier denim mini-dress and combat boots. Pairing the shiny material with a naturally stiff and textured fabric helps to modernize the look. Just remember to wear a structured-but-body-hugging silhouette underneath to balance out the large proportion of the jacket.