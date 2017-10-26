Becky G and Diego Boneta Talk About Hosting the 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Did someone say hosting duties?

Becky G and Diego Boneta are ready to host the third annual Latin American Music Awards and as the duo explains, having each other really makes the nerves subside because this is the first time that they play host for an award show.

"I'm surprised that I'm not nervous and I think it's because I feel super excited and super comfortable with this man right here, Diego—he's amazing," the "Mayores" singer explains. "We've known each other for so, so long and to be doing this for the first time and have someone that you have that communication with I think it's super important. So I'm more excited than anything."