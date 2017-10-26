Becky G and Diego Boneta Talk About Hosting the 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Did someone say hosting duties?
Becky G and Diego Boneta are ready to host the third annual Latin American Music Awards and as the duo explains, having each other really makes the nerves subside because this is the first time that they play host for an award show.
"I'm surprised that I'm not nervous and I think it's because I feel super excited and super comfortable with this man right here, Diego—he's amazing," the "Mayores" singer explains. "We've known each other for so, so long and to be doing this for the first time and have someone that you have that communication with I think it's super important. So I'm more excited than anything."
This is the 20-year-old singer's explains that she now sees how different it is to host vs. to present at an award show.
"I think there is a big responsibility that comes with being a host because it's different when you show up to present an award because that's just one little moment that you are presenting an award," Becky said. "But when you're hosting a show it's from top to bottom."
"There's no one else that I would rather do this with," Boneta said. "There's a lot of things that you know, and I'm not sure how it's going to go down because I've never done this before—it's our first time, but I think that's cool, too. We're just going to be ourselves, have fun, and just make it a big party."
Fingers crossed for these two—we're sure they're going to do a fabulous job!
The 2017 Latin American Music Awards will air live on today at 9PM/8c on Telemundo from the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Boneta and Camila Cabello will also be separately taking over our E! News Instagram account via IG stories and they'll be showing us all amazing behind-the-scenes looks as they great ready and experience the Latin AMAs. Don't miss it!