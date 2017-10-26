Is Hugh Jackman Going to Be Wolverine for Halloween?

Finding the perfect Halloween costume is never easy—even for Hugh Jackman.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared a picture of him holding a Wolverine costume on Instagram. Raising our hopes, he wrote, "Just maybe I will finally wear blue and yellow spandex for my #halloweencostume."

Unfortunately, he added the hashtags "#tootall #Wolverine" at the end of the caption, making it seem like he didn't buy the Marvel character costume after all.

If it's any help, Hugh, something tells us you could definitely rock that suit.