Demi Lovato Announces 2018 Tour Dates With DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato is taking her act on the road in 2018.
Special guest DJ Khaled will support the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer as she performs in 20 cities across North America from February through March. Lovato is touring in support of her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, which recently debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. "LOVATICS I'm coming for you!" she tweeted hours earlier. "And guess who's coming with me?"
Lovato is next scheduled to perform Nov. 12 at the 2017 MTV EMAs in London.
Here is the complete list of tour dates:
2/26/18 – Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA
2/28/18 – SAP Center in San Jose, CA
3/2/2018 – The Forum in Inglewood, CA
3/3/2018 – MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
3/4/2018 – Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ
3/7/2018 – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
Island Records
3/9/2018 – Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL
3/10/2018 – Target Center in Minneapolis, MN
3/13/2018 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
3/14/2018 – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
3/16/2018 – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
3/17/2018 – Bell Centre in Montreal, QC
3/19/2018 – Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON
3/21/2018 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
3/23/2018 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
3/24/2018 – Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
3/26/2018 – TD Garden in Boston, MA
3/28/2018 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
3/30/2018 – American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL
3/31/2018 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Citi card members can purchase U.S. pre-sale tickets beginning Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time; pre-sale tickets will remain on sale until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. local time via Citi's Private Pass program. Fan registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will also be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Fabletics pre-sales will begin Oct. 31, followed by JBL and Ulta pre-sales on Nov. 1 and a YouTube pre-sale on Nov. 2.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
Additional information can be found on their official tour website.
(E! and Universal Music Group are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)