Barbie Blank Worries Husband Sheldon Souray Might Want a "Divorce" in WAGS L.A. Season 3 First Look

by Brett Malec |

What a journey these WAGS are on!

In this first look at season three of WAGS L.A., Barbie Blank is already feeling the "trials and tribulations" of her first year of marriage to husband Sheldon Souray.

"My husband wants a baby and I want to get in to more work, so that's like where I feel the arguments kind of come in," Barbie explains. Later, Barbie Sobs while telling the girls, "We haven't seen each other in like two weeks. I don't know if he's gonna be like, 'I want a divorce.'"

Meanwhile, Nicole Williams is "sad" amid planning her nuptials to Larry English. "I just wish somebody can plan this whole wedding for me," she says, adding, "We're getting married and I am really stressed."

Photos

Celebrity WAGS

As for the other WAGS, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson on the dating scene again and there's major drama between Autumn Ajirotutu and Sasha Gates. And then there's newcomers Amber Nichole Miller, Dominique Penn and Michelle Quick.

Watch the super tease to see what's to come on season three of WAGS L.A.!

