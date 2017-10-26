"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks Suits Up for a Night Out With Chloe Green and Her Mom

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green are still going strong.

So strong in fact, he's hanging out with her mom Tina. The "Hot Felon" was joined by his girlfriend and her mom at the Princess Grace Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

Green posted a pic of herself and her man all dressed up for the event on Instagram. She shared with her followers, "My baby @jmeeksofficial Capturing the beautiful sunset before heading to the #PrincessGrace 2017 gala #LA #Charity #Monaco."

Meeks posted a similar pic with Green on social media with the caption, 'What an amazing evening for such a great cause.. Thank you for having me & @chloegreen5."