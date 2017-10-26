Chrissy Teigen Answers Vogue's 73 Questions (and Luna Makes a Cameo)

Vogue stepped inside the Lip Sync Battle host's home for its popular "73 Questions" video series—and the model wasn't the only famous family member to make an appearance.
In the beginning, Vogue grilled Teigen on her social media habits. The Sports Illustrated model said she prefers Twitter over Instagram because "you have more of a voice." She also described being blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter as "euphoric."
The magazine also asked her about motherhood. Showing off a few pictures of her one-year-old daughter Luna, Teigen said the best things about being a mom were "number one: taking the photos and number two: hearing all her new words." Of course, motherhood isn't easy, and Teigen said "waking up super early" is the hardest part. And while she wouldn't divulge Luna's Halloween costume (last year she struggled choosing between a Minnie Mouse, hot dog, peacock or banana costume), her daughter did make a brief cameo and shared some of her Halloween candy. So precious!
In addition to showing off her adorable daughter, Teigen talked about her Grammy-winning husband. When asked to describe their relationship in three words, Teigen chose, "Keeping it sexy." She also said the secret to a happy marriage is "taking super sexy photos." She then demonstrated how to do just that by snapping a photo of her wearing fake teeth for her man. She also revealed her favorite date-night activity—"Watching Housewives"—as well as her favorite Legend song, which, unsurprisingly, was "All of Me."