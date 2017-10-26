Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gets Ed Sheeran's Stamp of Approval

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Chip and Joanna Gaines Sell Farmhouse After Announcing End of Fixer Upper

Pamela Anderson, King Kong Magazine

Pamela Anderson and Male Dancer Pose Totally Nude for King Kong Magazine

Charlie Culberson's World Series Hit Gets Our Attention

Bestie approves of boyfriend? Check!

Though Taylor Swift has managed to keep her romance with British actor beau Joe Alwyn mostly on the down-low, we're getting insider snippets about the lovebirds courtesy of her trusted guy pal, Ed Sheeran. Fortunately, he thinks highly of the fellow Brit. 

"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," he dished during an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. While we don't know how often the two have hung out, the Grammy winner did share that the songstress has been taking frequent trips to his neck of the woods. "We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well," he said. 

Photos

Taylor Swift's Hunky Music Video Boyfriends

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Getty Images

While Swift gave fans a glimpse into how she met her man in her latest single, "Gorgeous," the songstress is gearing up to release her sixth studio album, Reputation, on November 10. As fans hope for more musical insight into the couple's relationship, rest assured, Swifties—Sheeran digs the record and thinks you will, too. 

"The songs are great," he said of the album. "I think people will like the album."

As for his own love life, Sheeran is still going strong with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. So strong in fact that, since one of his arms is in a cast and the other is in a sling right now, she's been brushing Sheeran's teeth for him. 

In the words of the star, "She's a good woman."

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Ed Sheeran , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.