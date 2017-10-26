Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gets Ed Sheeran's Stamp of Approval

Bestie approves of boyfriend? Check!

Though Taylor Swift has managed to keep her romance with British actor beau Joe Alwyn mostly on the down-low, we're getting insider snippets about the lovebirds courtesy of her trusted guy pal, Ed Sheeran. Fortunately, he thinks highly of the fellow Brit.

"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," he dished during an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. While we don't know how often the two have hung out, the Grammy winner did share that the songstress has been taking frequent trips to his neck of the woods. "We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well," he said.