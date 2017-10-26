Anna Wintour Reveals Who She Would Never Invite Back to the Met Gala

Anna Wintour is dishing the sartorial dirt.

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief came ready to play when she sat down with James Corden for a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show Wednesday night. For those unfamiliar with the host's late-night masterpiece, the host and his guest sit at a round table with some of the most disgusting food one can imagine. Then, they each take turns asking controversial questions. If the other refuses to answer, they must eat the repulsive item in front of them.

Fortunately for all of us watching, there were few things Wintour wouldn't answer. She delivered the biggest revelation of the night when Corden asked her who she would never invite back to the Met Gala.