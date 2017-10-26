Ashley Judd Forgives Harvey Weinstein, Because She Thinks He's "Sick and Suffering"

After accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in The New York Times, Ashley Judd gave her first TV interview about the producer to Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America Thursday. "Well, first of all I'm very blessed to be here, and I know that, so thank you," the 49-year-old Double Jeopardy actress said in the pre-taped interview. "I didn't expect that I would feel tearful, but it has been an absolutely, tremendously moving two-and-a-half, three weeks."

In a New York Times article, published Oct. 5 by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, Judd accused Weinstein of behaving inappropriately during an encounter in his hotel room in the '90s. "I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining." After keeping her silence for nearly two decades, she decided enough was enough. "Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time," the actress argued, "and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly."

Before her initial meeting with Weinstein, Judd told Sawyer, "I had no warning. I remember the lurch when I went to the desk and I said, 'Uh, Mr. Weinstein...is he on the on the patio?' And they said, 'He's in the room.' I was like, 'Ugh, you're kidding me!'" But she went up to his room, as she was a young actress, he was a powerful producer, and, "I had a business appointment."