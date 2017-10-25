13 Reasons Why's Uriah Shelton Slapped With Restraining Order After Allegedly Kicking Friend in Stomach

Twitter
13 Reasons Why star Uriah Shelton reportedly received a restraining order after he allegedly kicked a friend in the stomach.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman claims she argued with Uriah after blocking him from getting into his truck.
She claims the actor reacted with a kick to her mid-section. According to documents, the blow caused "inflamed intestines and bruising to muscles."
The woman—who describes Uriah as an ex-bff who she sometimes had sex with—claims she was also threatened by the actor.
A rep for Uriah tells E! News that the actor would "never harm another person and is currently unavailable for comment."
Ultimately, TMZ reports that a judge ordered Uriah to stay 100 yards away from the woman.
Fans may recognize Uriah from his background role as Pratters in 13 Reasons Why's Peers Connection Class. He also starred in Girl Meets World as Joshua Matthews.
In a recent interview, Uriah revealed the biggest takeaway from the Netflix series is to "realize what your actions and words do to other people."
"Once you do realize the effect they have on others, don't use them for the wrong reason," he shared with Just Jared Jr. "Don't manipulate, abuse, or hurt anyone with them. And if you do accidentally hurt someone, make things right with them. It may be hard, but it's the right thing to do."
As for whether or not his character will be involved with season two, Uriah shared with the outlet back in May that he was unsure.
"I honestly don't know if Pratters will be returning for season 2, but I'd definitely like to see more of him," he shared. "I may be a tiny bit biased though."