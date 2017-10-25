Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Date Night at the 2017 World Series Is a Home Run

FOX
Hollywood's biggest stars are bleeding blue tonight!
As game two of the 2017 World Series kicked off Wednesday night, baseball fans may have recognized two familiar faces in the audience.
Your eyes weren't fooling you. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were in the house to cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cameras caught the Hollywood couple walking into Dodger stadium wearing plenty of blue. Justin sported ripped denim jeans and a matching button-down while Jessica opted for denim capris and a blue and white striped T-shirt.
They both completed their looks with Dodgers baseball hats as they walked hand-in-hand to their seats.
At the bottom of the seventh inning, Fox's Joe Buck gave a shoutout to the "Suit and Tie" singer and his "much better half" Jessica. The couple would reappear on the small screen during the top of the eighth inning when the Houston Astros found themselves scoring one more run.
Justin and Jessica, however, weren't the only ones to witness the close game Wednesday night. John Legend, Jason Bateman, Larry King, Tiger Woods were spotted in the audience. Even Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's fiancé Kate Upton was spotted cheering on her man.
Take a look at all the famous World Series sightings in our gallery below.
EVGA/BACKGRID
It's date night at Dodger Stadium as the Hollywood couple catch Game 2 of the World Series.
"When you got the best seat in the house," the Grammy winner shared on Twitter. "Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4."
"They told me this was Sound of Music Live, but the World Series is cool too," the actor joked from his good seats at Dodger Stadium.
"Back with the best seat mate EVER! This is how I will listen to game one of #theworldseries @dodgers," the actor shared while posing for a picture with legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully.
"Nico & I gettin the crowd hyped! @Dodgers," the actor shared on Instagram before Game 1 kicked off.
MLB Photos Via Getty Images.
And the crowd goes nuts! The Hollywood actor can't help but get on his feet when the Dodgers take the lead in Game 1.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Bleeding blue! The comedian pumps up the crowd before the first pitch is thrown on game day.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
The Hangover star brings the energy and enthusiasm to Dodger Stadium.
"My incredible staff surprised me today in their @dodgers gear. World series bound!" the Dodgers co-owner shared on Instagram before watching Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.
And don't forget that this series isn't over yet. Game 3 airs Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox .
Baseball players will keep their eyes on the ball while we'll keep our eyes on the stars.
