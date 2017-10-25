Corey Feldman Announces Plan to Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring With $10 Million Film

Corey Feldman wants to right the wrongs of the entertainment industry.
The former child star released a seven-minute video on Wednesday detailing his plan to shed light on sexual abuse in Hollywood with a documentary about his life. Through what he's dubbed a "Truth Campaign," Feldman hopes to crowdfund $10 million over two months to finance the project.
"I told everybody a few days ago," the Goonies actor shares in the video, "that I had a plan to hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and pedophiles and all the topics we've been discussing."
Feldman's proposal involves exposing and dismantling a "pedophile ring" he was allegedly introduced to as a child in the 1980s.
"Right off the bat," Feldman says, "I can name six names, one of them who's still very powerful today. And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studio."
Since first coming forward with his mission, the 46-year-old says his life has spiraled out of control and several of his band members have unexpectedly quit out of fear for their lives.
"Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos," he reveals, adding, "I've been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I've been arrested, I had a near death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk."
In his 2013 memoir, Feldman claimed him and the late Corey Haim were victims of sexual abuse throughout their childhood.
He adds in the video, "I'm begging you to join me and let our voices be heard. I've lived in shame and fear my entire life. So have millions of others and now we have the ability to let our voices be heard and break the dam of silence."
With donations, Feldman promises, "I will make the film, I will direct the film, I will produce the film and I will self-distribute it to guarantee it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally, it will help me buy the security and the legal team I need to protect my family."
Currently, his campaign has raised just over $57,000. According to the site, Feldman will receive the money donated whether or not he reaches his goal of $10 million.