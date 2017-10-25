Nikki Bella and John Cena Get Engaged and Brie Bella Gives Birth to Birdie Joe Danielson on Total Bellas Season Finale

Jessie James Decker's Kids Crash Her Performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Adorable Eric & Jessie Season Finale
Let's get ready to rumbbbllleee!
On the season finale of Total Bellas, it's the moment we've all been waiting for. John Cena finally pops the question to Nikki Bella, and of course, she says yes!
After the pair beat out The Miz and Maryse during WrestleMania 33, John got to the main event. "I have been waiting so long to ask you this," John tells Nikki before getting down on one knee. "Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?" It's okay—we're crying too!
As if your tear ducts weren't already exhausted, we finally got to meet Birdie Joe Danielson! After a long season of tough decisions and major triumphs, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan finally welcomed their bundle of joy.
While the couple originally planned to have a natural birth at home, Birdie's late arrival called for a hospital birth. As it turned out, Brie ended up needing a C-section. At the end of the day, the couple got exactly what they wanted—a happy, healthy little girl.
