How Mandy Moore Met and Fell in Love With Her Fiancé Taylor Goldsmith on Instagram

Stars are just like us!  

Mandy Moore has found love once again and she's not afraid to let the world know it. The actress is engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, and it turns out they met over Instagram. 

"We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything," Mandy told People magazine of her whirlwind romance. The two connected after Mandy posted a pic of the bands album cover on Instagram. So cute! When will they be walking down the aisle?

Get the full story in the video above! 

